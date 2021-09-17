Clouds and scattered showers will stick with us into the weekend, but no washout days are expected! Rain will be more spotty in nature, with slightly warmer temperatures coming our way.
Today starts in the 60s to near 70, with a spot or two of drizzle this morning. Through the day, clouds and scattered showers and storms return with highs reaching the 70s to lower 80s. Tonight dries out with lows in the 60s to 70.
Highs will remain in the low 80s for the Upstate throughout this weekend, with a few showers and storms possible each afternoon as tropical moisture lingers. Rain chances will remain at about 30% for Saturday, then 50% on Sunday. Highs in the mountains stay in the upper 70s, with a slightly better chance for rain.
Our unsettled pattern will break next week with a cold front, but that will not be until Wednesday as it looks now. Some fall-like air will arrive soon after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.