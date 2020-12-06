For tonight make sure you grab a raincoat as we'll see scattered showers and chilly temperatures. Temperatures will fall into the 40s for the Upstate and upper 30s for the mountains.
Early Monday there will be some lingering showers for the Upstate and rain changing to snow in the higher elevations. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Swain, Haywood, Yancey, Mitchell, and Madison counties. Areas above 3,500 feet could see 1"-3" of snow Monday into Monday night. Travel could be treacherous in these areas Monday into Tuesday. Highs Monday will be in the 50s for the Upstate and low 40s for the mountains. Monday we'll see clearing skies with lows in the upper 20s for the Upstate and low 20s for the mountains.
The extended period looks quiet with sunny to mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Friday with highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday then 60s Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 30s. For the mountains highs will be in the 40s Tuesday then 50s after that. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
The next chance for rain showers rolls in for Saturday and Sunday.
