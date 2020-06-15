A nearly 10 degree drop in temperatures comes for the first few days this week, along with scattered rain chances as a cut-off low hovers over the southeast.
Mostly cloudy today, with scattered showers and storms developing, mainly in the mountians. Highs stay cooler than the weekend, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.
Similar temperatures will be in place Tuesday with a similar coverage of showers.
We'll warm up a bit more Wednesday and Thursday into the 70s to near 80 with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.
Temperatures will continue warming Friday into next weekend with highs in the 80s to near 90 as the sun gradually reappears.
We'll see another brief round of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday before drier and warmer conditions taking hold next weekend.
A pop-up storm or two is possible, but should remain fairly isolated.
