For this evening we're looking at mainly clear skies and temperatures falling through the 50s and into the 40s, it will be a bit breezy. For the overnight hours we're looking at clear skies and cold temperatures in the low 30s for the Upstate and upper 20s in the mountains.
Tuesday looks like a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, but it will be colder with high temperatures only in the low 50s for the Upstate and mid 40s for the mountains.
Our attention then turns to a system heading our way late Tuesday night into Wednesday. It will bring mainly rain to the Upstate, however there could be a small window for some freezing rain and light glaze for parts of the Upstate in the morning hours, with a better chance of ice accumulation in North Carolina's Piedmont and Foothills where up to one tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate.
Enough warm air works in to change any freezing rain to plain rain Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures start out near freezing and rise into the mid 40s for the Upstate and low 40s in the mountains.
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday look dry and cool highs in the low 50s for the Upstate and mid 40s in the mountains. Lows will in the 20s and lower 30s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.