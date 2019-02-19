Rain lingers for the remainder of the week, with the possibility for winter weather and icy areas in the mountains tonight. A clearing sky and drier setup doesn't return until almost the tail end of the weekend.
Temperatures won't budge out of the 30s to low 40s today with periods of rain and sleet for the rest of the morning. Expect an all-rain this afternoon, becoming heavy at times. Freezing rain becomes possible after 6 PM tonight, mainly in WNC.
Due to the liklihood of freezing rain developing in the mountains, there is a Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for WNC, as well as the higher elevations of Greenville County from 6PM today until Wednesday afternoon. A Winter Storm WARNING is in effect for Yancey, Mitchell and McDowell counties for the same time period.
Rain will continue to spread across the area most of the day Wednesday as highs stay in the lower 40s for the entire region.
Thursday and Friday will see the return of milder air getting highs back into the 50s and 60s, though on and off rain continue for both of those days.
Our last disturbance will push through Saturday and move out Sunday which will mean a couple more rounds of rain during the day Saturday and the final one Sunday morning. Conditions dry up late in the day Sunday, leading to sunshine and comfortable temperatures to start next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.