Wet and sometimes stormy weather will turn to mountain snow around midweek, but sunshine and cooler temperatures return Thursday and lasts for a couple days.
This morning, watch for areas of fog that could be dense at times. Temperatures sit in the upper 40s and low 50s, and as a cold front moves through, expect scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms through the morning.
The day shapes up to be the warmest of the week with low 70s expected in the Upstate and mid-60s for the mountains. Sun and clouds keep things dry in the afternoon, with a strong breeze at times, followed by a chilly night in the 30s and 40s.
Another system will bring rain into the area Wednesday into Wednesday night. This system has colder air to work with so rain will turn over to snow in the higher elevations Wednesday night to Thursday morning. Accumulations will likely be minor, but a couple inches could fall on the higher peaks. Wednesday's highs will be in the 50s, dropping to the 20s and 30s at night.
Thursday into the weekend we'll see more sunshine with 50s for highs and 40s in the mountains, which is seasonably cool for this time of year. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. We'll watch for a round of possible wet weather toward the end of the weekend.
