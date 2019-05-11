(FOX Carolina) - The threat for widespread rain is going up. The best chance for heavy downpours will come Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Improving weather arrives next week.
Widespread rain and a few storms will continue in the mountains, and eventually move into the Upstate later this afternoon, but more so this evening.
Some storms also have the potential of producing damaging wind and flash flooding with a much lower possibility of hail and isolated tornadoes.
Storms also remain possible during the overnight hours.
Sunday will bring a repeat performance of scattered storms. Some AM rain is possible, but the high time for rain will be 3-7PM. Highs will stay in the 70s. A few severe storms are possible packing damaging wind, isolated flooding and hail. Stay weather aware as you spend time with mom for Mother’s Day!
Skies will clear as we head into next week with some very nice days in store. Highs will stay in the 70s with full sunshine for most of next week.
