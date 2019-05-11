(FOX Carolina) - Scattered rain, thunderstorms and possible severe weather remain in the forecast overnight Saturday and Sunday.
Expect on and off showers and a few rumbles of thunder tonight into early Sunday morning.
Sunday will start with scattered showers and maybe a storm or two, but more strong to severe storms will develop during the afternoon with main threats of flooding and damaging wind gusts with much lower threats of hail and weak tornadoes.
Most of Sunday's storms should be completely out of the area by 9-10 PM, leaving the area dry and a bit cooler next week.
