(FOX Carolina) - Rain is beginning to lighten up in the mountains where numerous flood warnings remain in effect today as streams continue to overflow.
This is while heavy rain and a few thunderstorms push through the Upstate and will move out by 2-3 PM.
A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire area from Thursday night through Saturday morning with up to 2-4 inches of rain expected which could lead to localized flooding especially in low-lying areas and locations near rivers and streams.
All rain will be out of here by Saturday morning but residual flooding remains possible from rivers above their banks. A stray shower or two is possible Saturday evening as most of the area stays dry.
As of now, Sunday looks to bring back the possibility of spotty rain to the area with that extending into the final days of 2018 Monday and Tuesday.
A final round of rain will push through Wednesday and Thursday, which will diminish by next weekend at the latest.
