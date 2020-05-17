Rain and storms are likely Monday afternoon and evening which comes with the possibility of severe weather and potential flooding in the days to follow.
We could experience a stray shower or two tonight into Monday morning but nothing major with lows in the lower 60s.
Better chances for rain and thunderstorms will exist from about 2 PM onward Monday and continuing into Monday night.
While rain and storms will be widespread, severe weather appears to be isolated with threats for flooding, large hail, damaging wind, and perhaps an isolated tornado.
The threat for flooding will continue the rest of the week as an upper level low stalls over our area which will allow periods of rain to continue.
It'll also bring some cooler air allowing highs to drop into the 60s on Wednesday, which will also limit our severe weather potential.
Things should gradually dry back up by Friday into Saturday as temperatures warm back into the 80s.
Pop-up showers and storms then become possible next Sunday.
Meanwhile in regards to Tropical Storm Arthur, it continues to move north toward the NC Coast.
Best chances for tropical storm conditions will be in the Outer Banks of North Carolina Monday as the eye of the storm makes a close pass on that area.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the NC coast as 40 mph winds, heavy rain and high surf will happen there on Monday.
No local impacts will be felt.
