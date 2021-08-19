Typical summertime storms return today, with a small chance for more from Friday into the weekend. High temperatures stay near average for this time of year in the 80s across the board.
Today starts with some isolated mountain rain/storms, though most will fizzle out over the higher elevations. Though the day, some sun will peek through a mostly cloudy sky, as highs reach the mid to upper 80s. As a front approaches, scattered downpours and isolated storms will build in the afternoon, mainly from 1-7PM. Widespread severe weather is not expected.
Friday brings another round of scattered showers and storms, though fewer in number than today. Highs will warm to near 90 in the Upstate and mid-80s for the mountains.
Classic summer weather is in store this weekend with only isolated showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday along with highs in the 80s to around 90.
Grace and Henri are the tropical systems to watch, but neither are expected to impact the Carolinas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.