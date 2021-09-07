Happy Tuesday! We hope you had a great start to the week. Typical warmth will linger this week as well as spotty rain and thunderstorms at least through Thursday. We break down your forecast below.
This afternoon brings back a chance for isolated to scattered rain and storms. Highs will warm into the lower and middle 80s before temperatures drop into the 60s overnight with a few more pockets of rain possible.
Tomorrow brings a better chance for rain, with slightly hotter temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Overnight lows will fall into the 60s and 70s.
Thursday expect an occasional shower, very limited chance with highs staying toasty in the 80s region-wide. Friday, we will be clear with mostly sunny skies and highs returning into the 80s.
Generally sunny skies this week with temperatures in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
We continue to watch the tropics, and while a low pressure area in the Gulf has a low-end chance right now of becoming a named storm, it could send some rain into the deep south and southeast so we're watching it closely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.