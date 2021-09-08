Rain and storms build in today and tonight, but clear to sunshine and hotter temperatures late-week and into the weekend.
Today begins with scattered rain and temperatures in the 60s and low 70s, but there will be plenty of dry pockets today. Highs reach the low to mid-80s with another round of afternoon showers and storms moving through. A slim few storms will last through end of day Thursday, with highs again in the low to mid-80s. The sky clears Thursday night and gets a fall-like chill, reaching the 50s and low 60s overnight.
Friday through the weekend, expect plenty of sunshine! Highs stay a little above average in the 80s to near 90, but overnights get comfortable in the 50s and 60s.
We’re watching the tropics with a system in the Gulf of Mexico that could become tropical. Right now it appears the storm would remain weak and stay south of our area, likely moving toward Florida then out to the open Atlantic.
