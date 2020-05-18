Rain and storms are likely Monday, with some severe weather possible late in the day. Flooding potential ramps up through the week as more rain chances come in the days to follow.
Temperatures sit in the 60s this morning with scattered rain developing, and it could be heavy at times. A storm chance ramps up for the afternoon and evening, as highs reach the low 70s in the mountains and upper 70s in the Upstate.
While rain and storms will be widespread, severe weather appears to be isolated with threats for flooding, large hail, damaging wind, and perhaps an isolated tornado.
The threat for flooding will continue for the rest of the week as an upper level low stalls over our area, allowing periods of rain to continue.
It'll also bring some cooler air allowing highs to drop into the 60s to near 70 degrees by Wednesday, limiting the midweek severe weather potential.
The forecast gradually back off to just a 20% chance for rain by Saturday as temperatures warm back into the 80s, with pop up rain and storms back in the forecast for Sunday.
Meanwhile in regards to Tropical Storm Arthur, it continues to move north toward the NC Coast.
Best chances for tropical storm conditions will be in the Outer Banks of North Carolina today as the eye of the storm comes near, but likely stays just offshore.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the NC coast as 40 mph winds, heavy rain and high surf will happen there. Locally, we expect no impacts.
