More showers and storms today, mainly from midday into the afternoon as a cold front passes through. There's a marginal chance for severe weather. A nice taste of fall with cooler and drier air for the end of the week into the weekend.
A sharp cold front will make its way across the mountains and Upstate today, creating a line of showers and t-storms. At this point the chances for severe weather look low, but gusty, damaging winds can't be ruled out with some storms. The wet and stormy weather will exit the region this evening. Highs reach the low to upper 70s, and with clearing, cooler air behind the front, the overnight drops into the 40s and mid-50s under a clearing sky.
Expect beautiful fall weather for the end of the week into the weekend. We'll see general sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s for the Upstate and only 60s to low 70s in the mountains. At night, temperatures dip into the low to mid-50s for the Upstate and chilly 40s in the mountains.
By the end of the weekend and into next week, sunshine continues but a slight warm-up has highs returning to the low 80s.
