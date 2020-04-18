Another storm system is set to bring possible flooding and isolated severe weather late Sunday into Sunday night into Monday morning.
Expect a mostly clear sky tonight with lows in the middle 30s to lower 40s.
Clouds will build into the area Sunday morning followed by scattered showers and a few downpours become likely Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.
There will likely be a lull in rain by around dinner time Sunday before the main heavy rain and thunderstorms moves in Sunday night around 10 PM.
Expect widespread downpours and thunderstorms from around 10 PM - 2 AM Sunday night.
It's with these storms that isolated severe weather is possible south of I-85 with main possibility of flooding and damaging winds.
There's also flooding potential in most of the Upstate from the late afternoon Sunday through early Monday morning.
Lingering showers and storms are possible early Monday morning, but the rest of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all be warm and dry with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Another robust storm system is likely to move through Thursday which, albeit is a bit too early to pin down specifics, could bring some severe weather as well.
We'll update you on this as more details come to light in the coming days.
