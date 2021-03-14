Tonight we're looking at mostly cloudy skies and mild overnight lows in the low 50s for the Upstate and mid 40s for the mountains.
Colder air builds in on Monday as a wedge develops and temperatures will be much cooler with mid 50s for the Upstate and low to mid 50s for the mountains. Monday night we'll see a cold rain, with a brief period of freezing rain possible across the northern NC foothills and mountains with lows in the low 40s and upper 30s in the mountains.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the upper 50s in the Upstate and mountains. Tuesday night will be chilly with showers and lows in the 40s.
On Wednesday heavier rain builds in ahead a cold front and lasts into Thursday morning. T-Storms will accompany the front and some of the storms could possibly be strong to severe with gusty winds. The timing of the front is still up in the air. If it comes in early chances of severe weather will be lower, if it's later the risk goes up.
Highs both days will be near 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains. Lows in the 40s and 50s.
