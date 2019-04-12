Showers and storms will be part of the weekend forecast, but the best chance comes on Sunday. Severe storms are likely during the second half of the day.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers and lows in 60s.
Saturday will be marked by mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers and t-storms. We won’t see widespread rain, but with the heat and humidity in place we could see rain develop at any time. Highs will approach 80 degrees by late day.
The severe weather threat on Saturday will be fairly low, but a couple strong storms are possible with gusty winds. Sunday will bring a much higher risk for strong storms.
Sunday will start with some clouds and showers, but heavy storms will be looming to our west. There will be plenty of ingredients coming together for a significant severe weather event across the deep south (instability, shear and a potent storm system). For us, we’ll experience stormy weather after 12PM, as the line of storms pushes in from the west.
The greatest threat on Sunday will be damaging straight-line winds, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out since this system is so dynamic and we’ll have some turning of the winds with height.
TAKE HOME MESSAGE - Be weather aware on Sunday afternoon and early evening. We expect at least a few strong storms. Try to plan to be indoors for your late weekend activities and stay tuned to Fox Carolina for updates!
Skies clear Sunday night, leading to a sunny and pleasant Monday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.