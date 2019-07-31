Spotty to scattered showers and storms move in for the remainder of the week, really ramping up toward Thursday and Friday. The weekend will feature classic early August conditions with heat, humidity, and isolated late day storms.
This morning brings an isolated rain shower to the Upstate, with otherwise a partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures sit in the 60s to near 70 degrees across the area.
The rest of the day turns warm and sticky, with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Spotty to scattered rain and storms develop during the afternoon and early evening, with a few strong storms possible.
Thursday and Friday, a front will stall over our area, ramping us up to widespread afternoon showers and storms. Highs reach the upper 80s in the Upstate and lower 80s in the mountains.
Over the weekend, late day rain showers and storms stay possible with highs in the 80s, though the rain coverage should be a little less than the prior days.
Monday and Tuesday will likely present the same set-up as the weekend.
