It won't happen right away, but by the end of the week, we'll have to deal scattered afternoon rain and storms which could even last into the weekend.
Tonight will present a few passing clouds and lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees with patchy fog developing in the mountains by Wednesday morning.
The rest of the day Wednesday will be warm and a little bit muggy with highs near 90 in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the mountains during the afternoon and become scattered with a few of those storms crossing into the Upstate.
Thursday, Friday and both days this weekend will bring daily scattered on and off rain and storms in both the Upstate and mountains as a front stalls over the area.
As a result, temperatures will backtrack into the lower and middle 80s during this time.
Monday will likely present the same set-up as the weekend, but luckily we should finally dry up by next Tuesday.
