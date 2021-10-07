Rain sticks around for the rest of the week with clearing conditions just in time for the weekend. We break down your forecast below.
Expect rain all day long! It will be heavy at times, which creates flood concerns. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for portions of the northern Upstate and NC mountains. Another 1-2" of rain will add up through Friday on top of what we've already received. Temperatures today will stay cooler in the lower to middle 70s.
Another rain day tomorrow, as we start with widespread morning rain, but becomes more spotty by the end of the day. Some sunshine may break through the clouds but temperatures will stay below average in the lower to middle 70s.
The weekend starts with clouds and some spotty lingering showers, but will dry out by the afternoon. Turning mostly sunny Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees, with lows in the 50s and 60s.
The dry weather continues into the early days next week along with warmer temperatures. In the 70s to near 80 degrees.
