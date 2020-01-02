Rain continues today and tomorrow, with temperatures cooling down into this weekend. Some mountain snow is even possible on Saturday!
Scattered rain develops today under an overcast sky. Highs stay in the low 50s, with heavier rain overnight, especially in the mountains.
Showers will continue into Friday, slowly becoming more isolated toward the evening. Warmer temperatures are expected to end the week, with highs in the 60s.
Clearing skies are expected for the Upstate on Saturday, while the mountains will still deal with some clouds and showers. By Saturday night a few snowflakes could fall before all the moisture is out in the mountains. Expect sunshine area-wide on Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s.
