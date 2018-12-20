Rain continues into Friday, but the weather markedly improves for the weekend!
While a lull could occur from time to time, areas of rain will continue this evening into the overnight hours with near steady temperatures in the 40s.
Rain continues Friday for much of the area, becoming mixed with or changing over to all snow in the high mountains of WNC later in the day. Snow showers continue into the evening, resulting in 3-6" of snow in the highest peaks. Elsewhere, lighter accumulations will be more common.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Swain, Graham, northern Jackson, Buncombe, Haywood, Madison, Yancey, and Mitchell counties from noon Friday - noon Saturday.
Saturday looks fantastic with lots of sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s, but clouds build toward Sunday afternoon with a few light showers possible in the mountains of WNC.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day feature partly cloudy conditions and seasonal temperatures - no rain, no snow! Rain looks to return to the forecast by Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.