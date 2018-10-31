After such a treat of a Halloween, mother-nature will pull out her bag of tricks and dump rain over the area late Thursday into Friday.
Lows tonight will be in the lower and middle 50s as clouds increase and winds stay steady from the south at 5-10 miles per hour.
Thursday will begin on a dry, but cloudy note, and as a matter of fact, most of the day Thursday will be rain-free.
Rain won't get to our westernmost areas until 4-5 PM, and then to the majority of the viewing area well after sunset.
We'll get a break in the action Thursday night, which will be reduced to merely spotty showers.
More rain and possibly a few thunderstorms will move through Friday afternoon, and then exit to the east by late Friday evening.
That will leave the weekend dry and sunny, but cooler as well yielding highs in the upper 50s in the mountains and middle 60s in the mountains.
Temperatures Saturday night will be chilly as you remember to set your clocks back one hour for the ending of daylight saving time.
We'll enjoy another sunny day Sunday before clouds build back into the area Sunday night and Monday.
There might be a stray shower or two on Monday, and maybe patches of drizzle here and there, but for the most part will be dry.
Tuesday is when our next system arrives which will bring both rain and thunderstorms to the area before exiting next Wednesday.
