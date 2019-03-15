(FOX Carolina) - Rain chances ramp up as the week comes to a close! Showers should clear out by Friday evening, leaving a completely dry and clearer weekend.
Widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms this morning with temperatures hovering around 60 degrees across the area. The mountains will clear out first around midday, with the Upstate following late in the afternoon. We are not under any major threat for widespread severe weather, though a few storms could get strong in the far-eastern Upstate as the system exits late afternoon. Some sunshine will make it back into the area for everyone before the end of the day. Highs reach the upper 60s, with a strong breeze.
Saturday will start cool, but under a mostly sunny sky highs reach the mid-50s to mid-60s, which is right on par with normal for this time of year. St. Patrick’s Day Sunday starts a little colder, in the 30s, but ends up sunny as well, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Next week continues the sunny stretch and near-normal temps! A cold push of air may impact us toward late week.
