Showers are on the way for Thursday, ahead of some cooler air this weekend!
This morning starts with spotty light showers in the 40s. Scattered rain continues on and off through the day as highs reach the upper 50s to mid-60s. The best chance for heavier downpours will come with the passing of a cold front late tonight. An isolated t-storm is possible, but severe weather threat is very low.
Rain clears out fast, leading to dry conditions by Friday with highs in the 50s to mid-60s.
The weekend turns cooler! Waking up in the 40s and 30s, with some in the 20s by early Sunday, highs stay in the 50s under general sunshine. Another system will dive in Sunday to drop temperatures a bit more and perhaps bring a few snow showers to the higher terrain. It clears to sunshine by Monday.
