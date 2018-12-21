Rain continues for now, but the weather markedly improves for the weekend!
A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for most of the area, from now until 9am. Be cautious of visibility under 1/4 mile at times, along with widespread rain becoming heavy.
Rain continues through the day for much of the area, becoming mixed with or changing over to all snow in the high mountains of WNC. Snow showers continue into the evening, resulting in 3-6" of snow in the highest peaks. Elsewhere, lighter accumulations will be possible.
Due to the snow, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Swain, Graham, northern Jackson, Buncombe, Haywood, Madison, Yancey, and Mitchell counties from noon Friday - noon Saturday.
The rain/snow system will clear late Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing back fantastic conditions! Saturday looks to hold lots of sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s, but clouds build toward Sunday afternoon with a few light showers possible in the mountains of WNC.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day feature partly cloudy conditions and seasonal temperatures - no rain, no snow! Rain looks to return to the forecast by Thursday.
