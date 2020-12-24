Good morning everyone and Merry Christmas Eve! We hope you are having a great week so far and we welcome you to Thursday!
Click here for Weather Alerts. Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories have been issued.
The rain has arrived and the rain will pick up in intensity throughout theafternoon hours. From 10AM until 4PM looks like the greatest window of heavy downpours. A few stronger storms may also be possible. Plan on chilly temperatures this morning as we start in the 30s. This afternoon our temperatures will climb into the 50s.
While temperatures cool near the end of the event during the evening hours, a few snow flurries will be possible for northern Upstate and some snow will develop in the Mountains lingering into the early hours of Friday.
Watch out for slick roads and localized flood areas.
After that weather system, skies will clear up for Christmas day creating a mostly clear sky condition but expect a major drop in with our temperatures. It will be cold as high temperatures only reach the 30s and 40s. With wind chills down in the teens and 20s.
Sunny skies return for the weekend with another chance for rain early next week.
