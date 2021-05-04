A few more showers and some heavy downpours will be possible through 11PM-midnight tonight.
Rain will slowly taper off tonight as a front draws near. Wednesday will be breezy with only isolated showers and highs back into the low 70s for the mountains and near 80 in the Upstate. Skies clear out Wednesday night with lows in the 50s for the Upstate and 40s in the mountains.
Thursday and Friday look like beautiful days across our area! Highs will drop back into the 70s for the Upstate and 60s for the mountains with mostly sunshine! We could see a quick shower in the mountains Friday morning as an upper level system moves through, but it wouldn’t last long.
Saturday will be gorgeous in the 70s for most spots with sunshine. It gets warmer on Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Showers creep back in Sunday night with a chance for t-storms by late on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.