Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the area this evening, which will be followed by a MUCH cooler Tuesday.
Some areas south and west of Greenville have a small chance at seeing some isolated damaging wind gusts and small hail with some of this evening storms.
Most of the heaviest rain should wrap up by 10 PM, which will be followed by spotty rain the rest of the night with lows in the 40s.
A stray shower or two remains possible Tuesday as with some leftover cloud cover which will keep highs in the 50s.
Temperatures will gradually rebound Wednesday through the weekend which will us to go from the 60s Wednesday and 70s by Friday.
The weekend still looks warm, but there will be a little rain to work around. A couple of brief showers are possible Saturday with more scattered activity Saturday night into Sunday.
Another system will push in on Monday making it possible for more scattered to widespread rain.
