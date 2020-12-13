For the overnight night hours we'll continue to see increasing clouds, bad news for Geminid meteor viewing. Rain develops around midnight and continues into Monday. The rain could be heavy at times and even some rumbles of thunder are possible Monday morning. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s for the Upstate and mid 40s for the mountains.
The rain tapers off in the morning hours with some afternoon sunshine and temperatures topping out near 60 for the Upstate and near 50 in the mountains
Monday night looks quiet and colder with lows in the low 30s for the Upstate and upper 20s for the mountains.
Tuesday will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 50s for the Upstate and mid 40s for the mountains.
The next system we'll have to watch closely for Wednesday. At this point it looks like there could be a period of freezing rain for part of the Upstate. It appears the NW Piedmont and NC Foothills stand the best chance of seeing some ice accumulation. Some freezing rain is also possible for northern Greenville county and along the NC/SC state line. In any case the rest of us see plain rain and those seeing ice will see plain rain into the afternoon. We'll see highs near 45 and low 40s for the mountains.
Thursday through Saturday looks dry with sunshine and highs in the low 50s for the Upstate with mid 40s in the mountains. Lows will be in the low 30s for the Upstate and mid to upper 20s for the mountains.
