(FOX Carolina) - Widespread rain will move across the area this evening and overnight tonight with some ice forming in the mountains.
A Winter Storm WARNING is in effect for Yancey, Mitchell & McDowell Counties through Wednesday afternoon where a quarter-inch or more of ice is possible.
A Winter Weather ADVISORY is in effect for the rest of WNC and the northern mountains of Greenville, Pickens and Oconee counties where patchy ice is possible.
That means roads could become slick, and even some power outages will be possible during this time.
The rest of the area will have light to steady rain throughout most of the morning and midday Wednesday that should taper off by the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s.
Heavier rain and possible thunder move back in tomorrow night and linger into the first half of Thursday when highs quickly return to the 60s.
Friday will also contain spotty rain, but will also be cooler with highs in the 50s.
Our final disturbance will be this weekend that will push scattered showers through the area Saturday and finally out of there by Sunday afternoon.
That will leave is dry and comfortable Monday with another quick bout of showers next Tuesday.
