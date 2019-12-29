Rain and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder are likely tonight into early Monday followed by one last warm afternoon before we close out 2019 on a chilly note.
Showers along with a few periods of heavy rain and thunder will be on and off with lows in the 50s to near 60 Monday morning.
Some showers are likely especially before 7 AM Monday, but safe to say most rain should exit by 10 AM.
The rest of the day Monday will be warm, a bit breezy and sunny with highs in the lower to middle 60s.
Cooler air will push in behind a cold front New Years Eve and Day which despite the sunshine will mean lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.
Showers will gradually push back in Thursday and likely continue into Friday, during which time temperatures warm back to near 60.
Rain should exit the area in time for next weekend with just a slight chance at some high elevation snow showers Saturday in western North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.