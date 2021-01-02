Another round of rain is headed our way tonight, but not nearly as heavy or widespread as Friday. Showers will move southwest to northeast across the area tonight. The heaviest rain will fall across our southern counties, especially Greenwood and Newberry counties, where heavier rain could fall at times on already saturated ground. Up to .25" could fall there with lesser amounts farther north, about .10" or less.
Sunday is looking much better with clouds decreasing and more sunshine through the day. Highs will be near 60 in the Upstate and 50 for the mountains. Lows by Monday morning will be colder, in the low to mid 30s.
Our weather settles into a quiet pattern a good part of next week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s for the upstate and the mountains. Lows will be in the 30s with some 20s for the mountains.
Much of Thursday is dry, but a few showers could happen later in the day with highs in the 50s and 30s for lows.
Friday looks wet and chilly with highs near 50 in the Upstate and mid 40s for the mountains with lows in the 30s by Saturday morning.
