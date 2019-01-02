Rain returns tonight which will be part of a couple of rounds of rain through Saturday morning.
Tonight will bring showers spotted across the area and low temperatures in the 40s to near 50.
Scattered showers will mark most of the morning Thursday before drying out and topping out in the middle and upper 50s.
Rain will begin again tomorrow night and become heavier and more widespread Friday.
A total of 1-3 inches of rain is possible when all is said and done which could lead to more river and stream flooding.
Sunshine will return this weekend which will allow highs to return to the 60s to near 70 in the Upstate.
Monday will present the same beautiful weather before spotty showers return Tuesday and move out Wednesday.
