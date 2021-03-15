Rain is likely Tuesday, with storms to follow toward Thursday. Severe weather will be possible Thursday morning into the afternoon, so be sure to stay weather aware!
Tonight will bring clouds and increasing showers. Tuesday morning will be rainy, with temps in the 40s! Severe threat will be very low Tuesday, we’ll just need to watch for some heavy downpours. Conditions dry out toward late day with highs in the 50s for most spots.
Wednesday will bring back some clouds and late day showers, then heavier rain and storms will push in for Thursday morning. Right now it appears we will have a risk for damaging wind and possibly even an isolated tornado at some point on Thursday, and we’ll be fine tuning that timing as we get closer. Right now our wide time range would be 8AM-4PM.
Skies slowly clear on Thursday night. Leaving some cooler, breezy weather into this weekend. Highs will struggle to make 60 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, but weather should be mostly clear!
