Rain continues this evening, with severe storm potential Thursday. Severe weather will be possible Thursday morning into the afternoon, so be sure to stay weather aware and have your plan ready to go.
Wednesday will bring back some clouds and mainly dry weather, though rain develops toward the end of the day with highs in the mid-60s. Heavier rain and storms will push in for Thursday morning.
Right now it appears we will have a risk for damaging wind and possibly even an isolated tornado at some point on Thursday, and we’ll fine tune that timing. Right now our wide time range would be 8AM-4PM.
Skies slowly clear on Thursday night, leaving some cooler, breezy weather into this weekend. Highs will struggle to make 60 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, but the skies should be mostly clear.
