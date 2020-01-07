Showers are back, but only briefly this morning! We could see a wintry mix in parts of the mountains, but conditions will dry out quickly Tuesday afternoon ahead of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is out for Yancey, Mitchell and McDowell counties for the day today as a wintry mix could cause some issues on roadways. Elsewhere we will see mostly rain between 5am and midday. The sky clears quickly in the Upstate in the afternoon, becoming breezy. The mountains will hold on to some isolated mix/clouds. Highs reach the mid-40s to mid-50s.
Skies fully clear tonight with lows falling to 33 in the Upstate and 28 in the mountains. Through Wednesday we’ll get ample sunshine and highs well into the 50s.
Clouds increase late this week, with showers slowly pushing in on Friday. Saturday looks to bring more widespread rainfall. The heaviest rain would arrive with a cold front on Saturday night, before clearing on Sunday. Localized flooding and some strong storms can’t be ruled out, so stay posted on the weekend forecast!
