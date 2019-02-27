More rain is set to move through Thursday with more on the way this week ahead of a BIG chill set to invade the south next week.
Expect lows tonight to be in the 40s to around 50 under a mostly cloudy sky.
Thursday will start with patches of drizzle, but with more widespread rain expected to move through during the midday and afternoon with highs in the lower 60s.
Most of the rain will push out leaving just a stray shower possibility for both Friday and Saturday as highs reach the 50s and 60s.
Our next rain-maker will arrive on Sunday which will produce widespread heavy rain along a cold front most of the day.
On the back side of said cold front, a rain/snow mix will become possible in the higher elevations of western North Carolina Sunday night.
Once the front is through Monday, cold arctic air will invade the region producing highs in the 30s and 40s by next Wednesday with lows in the 10s and 20s.
Expect this cold airmass to remain in place most of next week.
