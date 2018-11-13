Our cold and rainy weather pattern continues into the next few days, with brighter and warmer days for the weekend ahead.
Today stays overcast and cool, with widespread cloud cover and scattered rain on and off. Temperatures reach 49 in the mountains, and 53 in the Upstate with a chilly breeze out of the northeast. Tonight, a break in the rain is expected with temperatures dropping into the 30s and low 40s.
Another round of rain moves through from Wednesday into Thursday, along with a burst of colder air. Wednesday high temperatures stay in the low to mid-40s, while Wednesday night ends up in the 30s. Some high elevation areas will have the chance of seeing a changeover to freezing rain on overnight into Thursday, so we'll monitor that closely.
If freezing rain were to occur, slick roads and power outages would become a growing concern. This time of year with all the leaves left on the trees, the weight of any ice would break more branches than if the leaves had already fallen.
Thursday continues with the cold and rainy weather, but we could finally see some sunshine peek through by the end of the day. That leads to a warmer, sunny Friday and a dry, comfortable weekend returning to the 50s and lower 60s.
