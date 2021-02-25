The gorgeous weather ends on Friday, with chilly rain likely. The weekend will not be a washout, but a few showers are possible.
Tonight will bring increasing clouds with temps dropping into the 30s for the mountains and 40s for the Upstate. Rain should hold off til the morning commute, and it should start light.
Heavier rain pushes in toward midday on Friday. Temps will not warm much, in fact we’ll start and end the day in the 40s across the Upstate. Heaviest rain will fall in the afternoon, then slowly taper off Friday night. A brief wintry mix is possible in the mountains, but no significant issues are expected.
Saturday is looking mostly dry right now as moisture lifts to our north. Clouds will linger, but highs should make it into the upper 50s to low 60s by late day. Sunday will be even milder with highs near 70 and a chance for rain late day.
Computer models are disagreeing on the long range outlook, with some calling for dry weather after Monday, while the European model keeps rain around through Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll fine tune that forecast as it gets closer.
