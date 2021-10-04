The rain is here to stay for a while. In fact, the rest of the week is looking rather wet. The rain tapers off by Friday into the weekend.
For tonight, we're looking at more shower activity, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Lows will be in the mid 60s for the Upstate, with near 60 in the mountains.
Tomorrow though Thursday, expect greater rain chances and cooler temperatures. Luckily, the severe threat looks low all week long, but we'll keep an eye on areas of flooding. The ground should soak up most of the rain water after being so dry, but poor drainage spots could briefly flood, as 2-4" of rain come through the week. Expect highs only in the mid 70s in the Upstate and low 70s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s.
By Friday into the weekend, we should start to see more in the way of sunshine and lower rain chances, but some spotty rain will still be in the forecast through Saturday. Sunday looks dry at this point. Highs for the end of the week and over the weekend will be in the 70s across the region, with lower 60s at night for the Upstate, and mid 50s in the mountains.
