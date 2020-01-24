Cold, rainy conditions linger throughout the day, but milder air and sunshine take over for the weekend. A couple rounds of rain return to the forecast next week.
This morning sits in the 30s with widespread rain, and a few high elevation icy areas. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 7am for Yancey and Mitchell counties, with a note to watch for slick areas on bridges and overpasses.
Throughout the day, on and off rain will continue for the entire area, heavy at times, with highs only reaching the mid-40s. The worst of the rain will happen in the morning, followed by less wet weather as the afternoon goes on. By the evening, slow clearing begins, leaving the night mostly dry for whatever plans you might have.
Skies become mostly sunny for Saturday with highs in the 40s and low 50s, with a few clods passing by on Sunday.
Next week, a quick round of rain is possible on Monday, with another on Wednesday. In between, expect plenty of sunshine and warmer air well into the 50s.
