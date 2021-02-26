Grab the rain gear before you step out the door today as widespread rain will take over the area. We break down the forecast below.
The rain is starting to pick up in intensity with the heaviest rain arriving towards midday lasting through the evening. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day. In the Upstate and for the Mountains temperatures will steadily be in the 40s. By the evening commute, expect temperatures in the lower 40s across the entire area.
Rain will slowly taper off overnight, with a brief wintry mix possible across the highest spots in the Mountains.
Saturday looks mostly dry as moisture lifts to our north. Most of the clouds will hold, but highs should make it into the upper 50s to lower 60s by the afternoon. Sunday's high temperatures will be much warmer near 70 degrees with more rain returning late in the day.
Stay safe traveling as the heavy rain will create some reduced visibility and we will have to monitor any flood zones. Rainfall totals should check in from 0.5" to 1.0" over the course of today.
