Chilly rain takes over to end the week today, but milder temperatures return for the weekend. Spotty showers linger, but the weekend won't be a washout.
This morning sits in the 40s under a mostly cloudy sky, with light showers developing. Heavier rain pushes in toward midday and lasts into the afternoon. Temperatures fall throughout the day in the Upstate, and hold steady in the mountains, so by the afternoon commute, expect temperatures in the low 40s across the entire area.
Rain will slowly taper off overnight, with a brief wintry mix possible in the mountains, but no significant issues are expected.
Saturday looks mostly dry as moisture lifts to our north. Some clouds will linger, but highs should make it into the upper 50s to low 60s by late day as peeks of sun break through. Sunday will be even milder with highs near 70 and a chance for rain late in the day.
Computer models still disagree on the long range outlook, with some calling for dry weather after Monday, while the European model keeps rain around through Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll fine tune that forecast, so stick around for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.