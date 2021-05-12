Widespread rain and cooler than usual temperatures hover in place today, but it begins to dry out tomorrow with a warm-up in time for the weekend.
This morning brings on and off rain that will be heavy at times. Temperatures will cool throughout the day, starting in the 50s to near 60 degrees, and dropping into the 50s for all by the end of the day. The wind will stay strong to gusty out of the northeast. Rain could total more than half an inch.
Our weather will improve on Thursday, with just a few lingering showers. The morning starts in the 40s, with highs reaching the 60s to near 70 degrees. Thursday night will be again in the 40s with clearing skies.
Friday looks even better with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s in the Upstate and mid 60s for the mountains, with even warmer air in place for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds, but stay dry.
Monday's back to 80 degrees, followed by the next round of rain coming Tuesday.
