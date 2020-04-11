Cooler weather settles in across the Carolinas and Georgia for the short-term! We’re watching a system that will likely bring rain and storms for Easter Sunday.
This morning chill wears off fast today, with gorgeous weather for the afternoon! expect sunny skies and highs in the 60s! Take advantage and do some egg hunts with the family and enjoy time outside, because Sunday doesn’t look so nice.
For early Sunday drive up services, the weather shouldn’t be too bad, but any time after 12PM we’ll have a good chance for heavier downpours.
A few strong storms are possible in the late afternoon, but for now the greatest severe threat looks to be to our west through the day. By Sunday night, our local severe weather threat ramps up with the chance for damaging wind and an isolated tornado.
The ingredients for severe weather will line up best as a warm front lifts north of the region Sunday evening. Timing for the heaviest and most dangerous weather will be early Monday morning from 2-6AM as it looks now.
Be sure to have a way to get warnings if they are issued overnight. Our Fox Carolina app is free and can get you those.
Heavy rain could cause localized flooding, but luckily we are pretty dry and soils will soak up a good majority of the rainfall! The best chance for heavy rain will be Sunday afternoon and evening.
A shower or two could linger into Monday early, with highs staying pleasant in the 70s. Another front will cool things back down toward the middle of next week.
