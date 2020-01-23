Temperatures are slowly getting warmer after the Arctic blast that hit our area! Rain is expected to move in Friday, before clearing this weekend.
Showers will push in overnight with temps dropping into the 30s. A few patches of sleet and freezing rain will be possible in the mountains.
A chilly rain is expected on Friday with highs in the 40s. Most of the rain will happen in the morning, then we’ll notice a slow clearing through the end of the day! That leaves Friday evening and night looking mostly dry for whatever plans you might have!
Skies clear for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s and mostly sunny conditions. Next week will become milder and highs approach 60 by mid-week before our next system approaches!
