Rain is on the way, and will likely get in your way during the Friday morning commute. It sticks around for the early part of the weekend before clearing into Sunday.
Tonight expect clouds to thicken up and light showers will arrive after midnight. Friday morning will be wet, with widespread light to moderate rain moving in. Temps will stay in the 40s all day long, with rain intensity lessening toward the late afternoon.
Showers will be spotty into Friday night and Saturday, and we won’t fully clear out until Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday will warm into the 50s.
Sunday will finally be totally dry and sunny! Highs will warm to the upper 50s to low 60s, so it looks like a beautiful day to enjoy outside.
Nice weather lingers into next week, with highs staying slightly above normal for a change!
