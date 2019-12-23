RAIN, RAIN and more RAIN! Heavy downpours could interfere with travel all across the Carolinas this morning before tapering off later in the day.
Scattered to widespread rain moves through this morning, becoming heavy at times. The wind will pick up, gusting 20-30 mph at times, with temperatures in the low to mid-40s early.
By the afternoon, the rain will lighten and eventually clear out, leaving clouds, a breeze, and possibly a few peeks of sunshine before the end of the day. Highs hold in the lower 50s across the region, and drop into the 40s overnight.
The sky gradually clears for Tuesday and becomes sunny on Christmas and the day after. Afternoon highs will soar into the 60s each afternoon, and morning temperatures will be well above average as well - in the 40s! The nicer weather looks to hold through the end of the week, with our next chance for wet weather moving in late next weekend.
